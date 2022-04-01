Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.19. 740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,251. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,202,425 shares of company stock valued at $58,002,879 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 165.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 112,340 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.