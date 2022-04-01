VIMworld (VEED) Trading Up 22.7% This Week

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $18.61 million and $29,327.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

