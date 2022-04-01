View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,490,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 18,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 17.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of View stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. View has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of View by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,646 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of View in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of View by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,636 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of View by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of View by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIEW. Raymond James cut View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

