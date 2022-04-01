Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Victory Capital by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Victory Capital by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

