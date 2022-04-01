Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.63.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.97. 2,395,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,412. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $263.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total value of $708,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,259,000 after buying an additional 325,944 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,193 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,933 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

