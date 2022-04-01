Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.63. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

