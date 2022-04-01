Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.99. 5,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77. Vericel has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.82 and a beta of 1.92.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

