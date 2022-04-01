Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,836 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,785,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 78,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $308.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.34 and its 200 day moving average is $311.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $231.10 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

