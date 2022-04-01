Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Veracyte stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 84.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 292.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $19,541,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

