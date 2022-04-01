Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Up 42.6% in March

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 56,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRA stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $258.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

