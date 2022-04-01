VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.67. VEON shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 71,017 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
