VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.67. VEON shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 71,017 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 550,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 87.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

