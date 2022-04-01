Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.59.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 441.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after acquiring an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,504,000 after acquiring an additional 237,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

