Ventas (NYSE:VTR) & Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Head to Head Survey

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ventas and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $3.83 billion 6.45 $49.01 million $0.14 441.17 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $647.58 million 2.17 $341.44 million $1.03 3.55

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ventas. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 1.28% 0.46% 0.20% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 48.22% 15.59% 8.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Ventas pays out 1,285.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ventas and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 5 10 1 2.75 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ventas presently has a consensus target price of $62.90, indicating a potential upside of 1.85%. Given Ventas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Risk and Volatility

Ventas has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ventas beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (Get Rating)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

