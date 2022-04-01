Vector Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 4,378 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,332% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vector Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Vector Group alerts:

In other Vector Group news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,092.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VGR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,754. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Vector Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.