VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

Shares of VectivBio stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. VectivBio has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VectivBio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VectivBio by 10,635.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 72,005 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VectivBio by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

