VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “
Shares of VectivBio stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. VectivBio has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $37.70.
About VectivBio (Get Rating)
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
