Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,550,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 349,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,413,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.18. The stock had a trading volume of 237,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,121. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.11 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

