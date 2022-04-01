Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 31.2% in March

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 510,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,982,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VMBS opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

