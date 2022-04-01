Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,999,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,047 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $102,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,166,145. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

