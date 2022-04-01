Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 231,929 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,929 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 863,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,188 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BlackBerry by 182.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in BlackBerry by 24.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 269,094 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

