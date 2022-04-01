Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,877 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

