Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $110.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

