Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Snap by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Snap by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in Snap by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $10,391,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738.

Snap stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

