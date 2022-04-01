Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NYSE DCI opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

