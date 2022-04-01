Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 155,804 Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,804 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 256,065 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 28.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the period. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

HUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

HUT stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.14 million and a P/E ratio of -17.25. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hut 8 Mining Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.