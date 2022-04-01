Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MVF opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

