Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE VMI opened at $238.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.15. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.