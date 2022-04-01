Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Purchases New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $293.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $222.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.07 and its 200-day moving average is $298.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

