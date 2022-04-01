Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $158.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.94 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.