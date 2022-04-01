Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $292.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

