USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised USD Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of USDP opened at $6.02 on Thursday. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market cap of $169.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. 11.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

