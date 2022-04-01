US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Update

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. CL King started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Get US Foods alerts:

In other US Foods news, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. 1,610,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,506. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.