Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Upwork stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. Upwork has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

