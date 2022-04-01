Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UPST. Wedbush downgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.82.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $109.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,374 shares of company stock worth $31,378,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

