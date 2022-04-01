Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $139.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.58.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS opened at $144.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,187,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.