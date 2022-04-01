Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,100 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,153. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $77.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 84,175 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 467,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 261,489 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

