United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

UTHR opened at $179.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.82 and its 200-day moving average is $194.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,325,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,639,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

