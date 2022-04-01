United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.960-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.30.

X stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. 240,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,507,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in United States Steel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1,622.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 404,165 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

