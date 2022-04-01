United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

X traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. 240,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,507,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $146,173,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $77,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

