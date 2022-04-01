United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.15 ($46.32).

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTDI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on United Internet in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on United Internet in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

ETR:UTDI opened at €31.18 ($34.26) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Internet has a 1 year low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 1 year high of €37.67 ($41.40).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

