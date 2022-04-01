United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDIGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.15 ($46.32).

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTDI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on United Internet in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on United Internet in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

ETR:UTDI opened at €31.18 ($34.26) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Internet has a 1 year low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 1 year high of €37.67 ($41.40).

About United Internet (Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

