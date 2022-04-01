Unifty Market Capitalization Reaches $18.70 Million (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $10.76 or 0.00023588 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $18.70 million and approximately $398,121.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.59 or 0.07342246 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,541.34 or 0.99796092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

