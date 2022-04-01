UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,753 and sold 7,710 shares valued at $182,673. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $17,918,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 388,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth about $7,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

