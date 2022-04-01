Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Update

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the February 28th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Shares of UGP opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

