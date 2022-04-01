Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.27.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of RARE stock traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,749 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.