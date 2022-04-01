Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Tops $362.33 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $362.33 million and $5.90 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,460.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.29 or 0.00818521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00205519 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00021903 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

