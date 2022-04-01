UGAS Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $281,935.53 and $102,272.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00037002 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00109161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

