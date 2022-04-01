UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

Shares of UBS opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in UBS Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,304,000 after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in UBS Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 102.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 69,526 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in UBS Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 796,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

