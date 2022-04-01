U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Shares of USB stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

