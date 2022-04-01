Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Down 4.2%

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.86 and last traded at $38.97. 352,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,096,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of -128.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

