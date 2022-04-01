Tullow Oil’s (TLW) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 72 ($0.94).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 53.74 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £770.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.99.

In related news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,869.79).

Tullow Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.