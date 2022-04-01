Tufton Capital Management Sells 60 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $478.73. 44,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,588. The company has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $494.49 and a 200 day moving average of $565.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.74 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.